Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.