Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $909,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

