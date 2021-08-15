Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on APRE. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,844. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

