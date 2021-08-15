Anthony F. Markel Sells 62 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,275.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

