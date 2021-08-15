Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $386.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by improved revenues. Its improving top line can be attributed to premium rate increase and higher membership. Acquisitions have enabled the company boost its Medicare Advantage growth and strengthen its business portfolio. A solid earnings guidance for 2021 looks impressive. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive its membership. The company exited the second quarter with 44.3 million members. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s robust capital standing enabled it to undertake deploy capital via buybacks and dividend payments. However, escalating costs continue to put pressure on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet bothers.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $367.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

