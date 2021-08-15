AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 310,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $15.90 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

