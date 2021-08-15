Analyzing Loews (NYSE:L) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Loews (NYSE:L) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loews and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 10.48% 5.86% 1.38% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Loews has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loews and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.36%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loews and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.46 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loews.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Loews on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

