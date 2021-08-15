Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 583.13

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON SYNT traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 551.50 ($7.21). The company had a trading volume of 474,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,263. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 293.40 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

