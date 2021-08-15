Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$1.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$184.10 million and a PE ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

