Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $17.10

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.
NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
NOV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
