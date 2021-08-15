Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $73.67

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 288,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

