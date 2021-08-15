Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

EQ stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362 over the last three months. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

