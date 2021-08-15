Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.