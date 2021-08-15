Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $1,514,392. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 955,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.50.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

