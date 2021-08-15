Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 249,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

