American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $74.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

APEI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,804. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $517.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.