American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. 860,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,068. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

