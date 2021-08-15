Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.