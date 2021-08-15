Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.