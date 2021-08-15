Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,550.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

