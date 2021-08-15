Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Acquires $17,555.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $17,555.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $10,997,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

