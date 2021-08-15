Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Acquires $17,555.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $17,555.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.57.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $10,997,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
