Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,591 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $55,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $133.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.