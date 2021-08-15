Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,295 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $56,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.