Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Exelon stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.