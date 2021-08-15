Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 14,412 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $50,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.