Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $152.76. 16,648,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.