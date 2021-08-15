AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. 4,408,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

