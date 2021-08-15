Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

