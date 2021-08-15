AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) vs. ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Financial Analysis

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AAC Technologies and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 2.89 $218.32 million $0.18 33.06 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats ALR Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

