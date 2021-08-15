940 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

