8,313 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,793,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 164,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

