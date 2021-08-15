$582.79 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $582.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.60 million and the highest is $582.96 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 825,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,039. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

