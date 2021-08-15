$566.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $566.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the lowest is $544.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 165,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,915. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.11.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.