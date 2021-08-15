560 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 1,243,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

