5,568 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $38.44 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

