$455.90 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $455.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $414.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.14. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

