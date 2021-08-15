$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post sales of $35.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,439 shares of company stock valued at $792,636. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 165,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.