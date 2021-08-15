3,135 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

