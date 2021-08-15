3,018 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of PM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

