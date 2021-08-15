2,794 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

