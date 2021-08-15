11,295 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 127.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 781,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

