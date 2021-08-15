$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 172,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,510. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

