$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,617 shares of company stock worth $40,865,647. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,820,000 after acquiring an additional 134,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

