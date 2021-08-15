-$0.64 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $688.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

