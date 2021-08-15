$0.34 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

