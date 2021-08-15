-$0.08 EPS Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DouYu International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.74. DouYu International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

