Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

ZNGA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 34,748,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,918,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

