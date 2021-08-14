Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.