zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €256.22 ($301.44).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €392.60 ($461.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €271.83. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €299.60 ($352.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

