ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $90,049,606.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,452,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $90,049,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

